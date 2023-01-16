Hikvision to showcase advanced AIoT solutions and 3D digital display technology at Intersec 2023 in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision will be presenting its innovative technology solutions at Intersec 2023. The event is the largest security exhibition in the Middle East region, and will take place at the World Trade Center in Dubai, from January 17-19, 2023.

With the theme of “Connect, Converge & Collaborate for a Brighter Future”, Hikvision will demonstrate how organizations in the region can accelerate their digital transformation journeys and achieve their business goals with advanced AIoT technologies.

For the first time at Intersec, Hikvision will also be featuring its Naked Eye 3D LED display with ‘multi-view’ technology. This means attendees can view 3D video images, regardless of where they are standing. Hikvision will also be presenting several other advanced 2D LED display models that offer an industry leading viewing experience.

Showcasing Hikvision’s vertical solutions

The Hikvision team will be demonstrating innovative smart education solutions at the show, which provide interactive classroom and remote learning experiences, along with solutions for digitalized building management.

Aside from this, the team will display a wide range of other Hikvision vertical solutions to customers and prospects, including home and small business solutions that use AI-powered video technologies to protect people and assets; and retail, logistics, and manufacturing solutions that enhance process efficiency and site security. Other Hikvision solutions on display will include municipal governance, traffic, building, and energy management.

Unveiling Hikvision’s open, collaborative approach to AIoT innovation

At Intersec 2023, Hikvision will also showcase its open, collaborative approach to delivering AI innovation. Central to this strategy is Hikvision’s Embedded Open Platform (HEOP) 2.0, which gives Hikvision partners a unified, open environment for application operation and management. Using HEOP 2.0, Hikvision partners can deploy and run their apps and algorithms on Hikvision’s AIoT hardware products, helping customers in numerous vertical industries better meet their security, efficiency, and performance goals.

Binson Xu, Regional President of Hikvision MENA, says, “We look forward to meeting our clients and partners at Intersec 2023. The latest AIoT solutions from Hikvision are helping organizations across the region to improve employee and customer safety, increase operating efficiency, and achieve business goals. We are also glad to see how we can support our customers to save energy and reduce their carbon emissions.”

To discover more about Hikvision solutions and product, please visit the team at booth SA-C11 at the World Trade Center in Dubai.

