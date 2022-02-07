Hisense Transforms Home Entertainment with Launch of Flagship U9G 4K Mini-LED TV in Africa

Employing unique backlight technology and over 180 local dimming zones, the Hisense U9G produces deeper blacks and stunning contrast with its millimetre-level backlight control technology. Unlike traditional LEDs, mini-LEDs have dimmable regions that are far smaller and provide more granular control over images to improve overall brightness, colours and contrast.

In addition, the U9G uses Hisense’s Quantum Dot Colour technology to extend the colour gamut and show over a billion shades of colour with vivid precision. Combined with its gorgeous 75-inch 120Hz screen, 1000-nits of peak brightness and Hisense’s Full Array Local Dimming Pro technology, the U9G delivers truly precise and vibrant displays.

With more Africans streaming content online, the U9G takes the home cinema experience to the next level with IMAX Enhanced, a revolutionary ecosystem that allows households to unleash the power of IMAX’s signature picture, sound, and scale at home. IMAX Enhanced combines digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technologies for astonishing colour, wide contrast, superior clarity and amazing audio — all without needing to leave the house.

The U9G is also equipped with AI picture optimization technology, which intelligently recognizes real-time scenarios so viewers can get the most out of their content. Using AI, the TV instantly captures every frame of the picture and any video input signal, then automatically identifies and optimizes the image quality settings. Whether it’s landscapes, sports, cartoons, or faces, the U9G adjusts the display to make the viewing experience as rich and engaging as possible.

Other features include an intelligent voice control remote for quick and convenient operations; and Game Mode Pro, which enables gamers to enjoy instant responses with automatic low-latency mode and continual VRR to minimize input lag, screen jitter and tearing.

The U9G can be purchased at Takealot and New World stores in South Africa.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1741196/image_1.jpg