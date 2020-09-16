Press Release

HMS Ecosystem Breaks New Ground to Enable Global Developers to Create A Digital Future

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — At Huawei Developer Conference 2020 (Together) today, Huawei shared updates on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Ecosystem. Delivering his keynote speech titled “Together, Let’s Play with HMS”, Zhang Ping’an, President of Consumer Cloud Service, Huawei Consumer Business Group, highlighted its 2020 achievements, announced that there are 1.8 million developers registered with HMS ecosystem, doubling that of HDC.2019.

“HMS ecosystem is now the third largest in the world, and HMS core achieved a tremendous improvement. Together with the many Huawei teams, we made the impossible possible within a year.” said Zhang.

HMS – The World’s Third Largest Ecosystem

As of August 2020, 96,000 global apps have integrated with HMS Core. HMS Apps continues to launch globally, with content apps such as HUAWEI Music, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Themes, HUAWEI Reader and HUAWEI GameCenter taking center stage in various countries and regions.

AppGallery now has 73,000 overseas apps, up from 6,000 last year, reaching 700 million users worldwide. Local apps and services continue to be on-boarded everyday – in line with AppGallery’s ‘Global + Local’ strategy – bringing consumers an all-scenario experience. From January to August 2020, applications in AppGallery, the top 3 app store, have been distributed for 261 billion times.

“Global sales of HMS mobile phones grow rapidly since May this year, from the strong support of developers, partners and especially global consumers. With that, we invite more developers and partners to join us actively, as we bring to life your innovations with our fully open capabilities, to benefit more consumers.” said Zhang.

HMS Introduces Five Basic Service Engines

Huawei introduced five basic service engines to global developers, including search, map, payment, browser and ads.

HMS search engine is available in more than 170 countries and regions around the world. Offering an innovative and diverse search experience in over 20 vertical industries including app, sports, finance and more, it supports more than 50 languages.

HMS map engine has collected more than 180 million pieces of POI information and open 11 capabilities such as route planning, drag-and-drop 3D scene layout, full-scene spatial computing capabilities and precise AR walking navigation. Currently, more than 2,000 overseas apps have integrated with HMS map engine.

HMS payment engine provides developers with global and localised mobile payment capabilities, helping developers to achieve business success. Since HDC 2019, the number of overseas applications integrated with IAP services has increased by 619%.

Huawei Browser provides intelligent, accurate and high-quality web browsing services, as well as support for Quick App distribution.

HUAWEI Ads provides efficient traffic monetisation services for developers, to achieve further commercial success. It provides efficient traffic monetisation services for developers expanding into global markets. With over 3,100 overseas apps connected to HUAWEI Ads, global developers are accelerating their commercial success.

HMS Core 5.0: Let Every Innovation Come to Life

HMS Core 5.0 is officially launched at HDC.2020, covering open capabilities in seven main areas including App Services, Graphics, Media, AI, Smart Device, Security and Systems.

For Graphics, Computer Graphics Kit provides open capabilities centred around GPU technology to support game developers with a high-performance rendering framework and a series of rendering plug-ins to improve game screen rendering efficiency. Gaming app achieved close to 11% in both increase in average frame rate and reduction in average power consumption by integrating HMS Core’s Computer Graphics Kit.

In AI area, ML Kit provides abundant text, speech, language, images, as well as face and body detection service to help developers build AI apps easily and efficiently. Currently, this feature is supported in six languages: Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. Apps integrated to ML Kit can easily cover all platforms and all devices.

Huawei VR audio-visual platform provides developers with a comprehensive technical platform to bring a subversive and innovative audio-visual experience to consumers.

Image Kit open the capability of HUAWEI themes, provides animation effects and ready-made template, allowing developers to quickly produce creative content. Thousands of lines of code were required previously to achieve the effect, after integrated, only two or three lines of code are required, and easier to set simple parameters to achieve more brilliant creative effects.

Huawei provides global developers with a one-stop, highly efficient operation service through AppGallery Connect, which includes 68 services – an increase of 27 services since HDC 2019. The number of apps using AGC increased by 90%.

Huawei Mobile Services has set up 6 regional centres, 7 DIGIX LABs, with local tech experts and operation staff, to provide services for local developers and partners. Huawei empowers developers in every region to innovate and offers full support to help them bring their local innovations to the global stage, allowing HMS ecosystem to flourish at the same time.

“Stars brighten the future. In the past year, we grew to the world’s third largest ecosystem. We will continue to work with our developer stars from around the world to let the fire of innovation shine,” Zhang added.

