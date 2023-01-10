HONX, Inc. Bankruptcy Establishes Deadline for Filing Claims Related to Current Asbestos Injury

Anyone who believes they have a claim against HONX for an asbestos-related illness must submit a claim by March 17, 2023, to be eligible for compensation.

Virtually all oil refineries built before 1980 used or contained products with asbestos. Asbestos is a fiber which was used as insulation in wires, pipes, boilers, generators, steam traps, pumps, valves, electrical boards, gaskets, packing material, turbines, compressors, cement, and cement pipes.

Asbestos-related illnesses can be very serious or fatal and include diseases such as mesothelioma, lung cancer, laryngeal cancer, esophageal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, stomach cancer, asbestosis, and pneumoconiosis. Even if an individual’s exposure to asbestos was many years ago, this notice could affect them as asbestos-related illness can occur decades after the exposure to asbestos.

Individuals could have been exposed to asbestos if they or a family member worked at the Oil Refinery as an employee or contractor, or in any other role. Individuals also could have been exposed by coming in contact with another person who worked at the Oil Refinery (for example, if asbestos was brought home on a spouse or parent’s clothing). Claims may also be filed on behalf of a family member who is deceased, incapacitated, or a minor.

For anyone who may have been exposed to asbestos from the Oil Refinery and has been diagnosed with or is experiencing symptoms of an asbestos-related illness, the deadline to submit a claim is March 17, 2023at 5:00 P.M. (Central Time). Claims can be filed online at www.St.CroixClaims.com. Paper claim forms can be downloaded from the website or requested by calling 1-855-345-6272 (toll-free) or 949-236-4562 (international). Individuals can also get more information by contacting the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors at HONXClaimantInfo@akingump.com. Completing a claim form can take as little as five minutes.

Workers at the Oil Refinery (and their family members and others who came into contact with these workers) who have been diagnosed with or are experiencing symptoms of an asbestos-related disease, must submit a claim to preserve their right to compensation from HONX. Workers at the Oil Refinery (and their family members and others who came into contact with these workers) who have never been diagnosed with or experienced symptoms of an asbestos-related disease should consult with an attorney.