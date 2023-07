General

House Speaker And The Bar Association Discuss The Need To Amend The Law On Advocacy

Parliament Speaker Muhammad Al-Halbousi discussed with the head of the Iraqi Bar Association, Ahlam Al-Lami, the need to amend the Law on Advocacy.

The meeting discussed, according to a statement by Al-Halbousi's office, the work and role of the Bar Association, how to spread and strengthen legal culture, and the need to amend the legal profession in line with work requirements.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency