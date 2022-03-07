Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Services

Houthis holding wanted Norwegian ‘Al-Qaeda member’: report

 |  Mar 7, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

A Norwegian citizen who allegedly became a member of Al-Qaeda in Yemen has been arrested in Yemen by the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said on Monday. According to the report, Anders Cameroon Østensvig Dale is being held in a hospital in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. He is sought at home on suspicion of terrorism and was put on a blacklist by the United States. Norwegian prosecutor Haris Hrenovica with the Norwegian security service PST said the suspect’s hospital detention “makes us believe that there is an injury”. It was unclear when and how he was apprehended …

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services