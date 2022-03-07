Human Services

Houthis holding wanted Norwegian ‘Al-Qaeda member’: report

Published by

Al-Araby

A Norwegian citizen who allegedly became a member of Al-Qaeda in Yemen has been arrested in Yemen by the country’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said on Monday. According to the report, Anders Cameroon Østensvig Dale is being held in a hospital in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa. He is sought at home on suspicion of terrorism and was put on a blacklist by the United States. Norwegian prosecutor Haris Hrenovica with the Norwegian security service PST said the suspect’s hospital detention “makes us believe that there is an injury”. It was unclear when and how he was apprehended …

