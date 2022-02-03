Breaking News
How Qatar emerged as the US partner of choice

 Feb 3, 2022
If a week is said to be a long time in politics, five years seems like an eternity. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, became the first Gulf leader to visit the White House during the Biden presidency, on 31 January, a little more than a year after Biden took office. The visit made headlines for Biden’s announcement that he would designate Qatar a major non-NATO ally of the United States. In doing so, President Biden elevated the value of Qatar as a strategic partner and sealed a multi-year process of strengthening the bilateral relationship that was set in motion by events in…

