HRH Crown Prince Congratulates President of Sierra Leone on Being Re-elected for New Term

His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Dr. Julius Maada Wonie Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone on his re-election for a new presidential term.

In the cable, HRH the Crown Prince conveyed his sincere congratulations and extended his best wishes for the President's success, while also expressing his hopes for continued progress and prosperity for the friendly people of Sierra Leone.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

