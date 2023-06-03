Foreign Affairs

HRH the Crown Prince offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on the death of Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Mohammad Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Mohammed Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah.

In his cable, the Crown Prince said “We have been informed of the news of the death of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Mohammed Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah and as we send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we pray to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him

Source: Saudi Press Agency