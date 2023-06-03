Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

HRH the Crown Prince offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on the death of Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Mohammad Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah

 |  Jun 3, 2023

HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of condolences to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Mohammed Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah.

In his cable, the Crown Prince said “We have been informed of the news of the death of Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Mohammed Sabah Al-Salman Al-Sabah and as we send to Your Highness and the family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, we pray to Allah the Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on him

Source: Saudi Press Agency

Advertisement

Calendar

June 2023
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Iran News Gazette is a trusted source of news and information, primarily focusing on the Arab region, particularly Iran. However, it also covers international issues, providing reliable and verified content online.

Read more

Legal Matters

Human Services