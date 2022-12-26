HUAWEI AppGallery celebrates another year of successful partnerships’ stories by leading the change towards an open, user-centric mobile ecosystem

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — AppGallery, the official app distribution platform for Huawei devices and one of the world’s top 3 app marketplaces, celebrates its another year of anniversary with stronger growth than ever before.

The strong support from the 6 million registered developers worldwide has been key to the platform’s success, along with the trust that major international and local partners have demonstrated since day one.

Among dozens of successful local partnership stories, the Ministry of Interior’s MOI UAE app was the first federal government app to be completely integrated with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) in February 2020. It marked the beginning of the AppGallery team’s close collaboration with local and federal government entities, to integrate HMS into essential public sector mobile apps and contribute to the UAE’s digital transformation journey.

Having recently completed its HMS integration and the publication of five apps on AppGallery in the first half of 2021, UAE-based multinational real estate giant EMAAR plans to strengthen its strategic partnership with Huawei as part of its ongoing focus on innovation and collaboration to increase visibility and reach new audience via multiple platforms. EMAAR also recently launched the Dubai Hills Mall app with its first creative digital campaign in 2022 on HUAWEI Ads, and is looking to roll out a more comprehensive media plan in the near future.

Emirates and Huawei first established a strategic partnership in early 2020, making the official Emirates app available on the AppGallery. A few months ago, the two companies announced the extension of their collaboration through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Arabian Travel Market 2022. The MoU aims to boost audience engagement for both brands in the Middle East, China, and African markets through joint activities and synergies.

ADCB, one of the region’s leading banks, was also among the first to join the AppGallery and the HMS ecosystem, with remarkable success. This partnership was an expansion of Huawei’s ongoing commitment to work with local brands and deliver some of the best technological products along with community-focused initiatives.

AppGallery has also made a strategic partnership with the premier streaming platform Viu, the collaboration has facilitated the business growth of the VIU streaming platform in the region, expanding its access to an even wider audience as the number of Huawei device users continues to rise. HUAWEI AppGallery provides the app with access to a premium global user base of more than 730 million users, who in return get access to the greatest video streaming service, allowing them to catch up on all the latest entertainment wherever they go, including the newest and most popular movies and TV shows. Viu offers fresh premium TV series, movies, and lifestyle programming in local and regional languages and subtitles in different genres from top content providers, as well as premium original productions under the brand “Viu Original”.

HMS Core is a collection of open device and cloud capabilities provided by Huawei Mobile Services (HMS). It includes more than 70 open capabilities across a diverse range of fields, including graphics, media, and AI. HMS Core’s versatile capabilities offer tailor-made solutions that help developers tackle longstanding challenges, boost development efficiency, promote groundbreaking innovations, and grow their business to new levels.

For example, apps like Carrefour and Emirates can enhance the user experience and effectively increase their active users, by providing a stable and time-efficient push notification services using the HMS Core. In addition, the HMS Core service can analyze the user’s preferences, enabling apps such as Dubai Mall to do precise targeting with products and ads relevant to the users. The HMS Core has introduced more AI-based innovation capabilities, Snapchat as an example, cooperates with the HMS Core machine learning service to implement AI-based games such as face detection.

In line with its seamless AI life strategy, Huawei is constantly evolving the HMS ecosystem to support enhanced cross-device collaboration capabilities with the goal of delivering an elevated AI life experience for users across scenarios. The increasing number of premium apps, combined with the millions of new users that join AppGallery each month, confirm the platform’s ongoing success.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974097/Huawei_AppGallery.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974098/Huawei_HMS.jpg