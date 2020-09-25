Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei has released the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA solution. Guests from SAP, Intel, and SUSE have attended the launch event and delivered speeches on their innovative journey with Huawei throughout the years, as well as future expectations of joint projects.

The Huawei FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA solution, consisting of the x86-based proprietary FusionServer Pro series and the SAP HANA in-memory database, features high performance, high reliability and smooth expansion, empowering enterprises to scoop data values in time for more business opportunities. The next-generation FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 houses four 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, with 48 DDR4 DIMMs, 11 PCIe 3.0 slots, and up to twenty-five 2.5-inch drives for local storage, and runs on the Intel® Optane™ persistent memory (PMem) 200 series to provide superior computing power, larger memory capacity, and more flexible configuration.

The Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 server, which has been SAP HANA tailored data center integration (TDI) technically validated and SAP HANA Appliance and SUSE YES certified in July and August 2020, is a new member to the Huawei FusionServer Pro family with SAP HANA solutions. Initiating the cooperation with SAP since 2012, Huawei has accumulated ample experiences with SAP HANA solutions. The Huawei SAP HANA solutions are currently applied in more than 25 industries, including manufacturing, energy, retail, finance, transportation, and education.

With the popularization of technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT, mounting demands for data processing are only to be expected. Huawei will continue to cooperate with its partners, such as Intel, SAP, and SUSE, and launch innovative and competitive products and solutions with higher performance and quality, leading the global digital wave and facilitating enterprise digital transformation.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280694/image_5003652_29445765.jpg