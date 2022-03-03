Huawei Storage Reveals Three Flagship Products for Huawei Full-Stack Data Centers Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — During the Huawei Full-Stack Data Center Forum at MWC Barcelona 2022, Huawei proposed the vision of “Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X)”, and advocated use all flash storage to accelerate all-scenario. At the same time, Huawei revealed three flagship storage products: OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage, OceanProtect Backup Storage, and OceanStor Pacific Storage for Huawei Full-Stack Data Center solution.

The rise of 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications has caused data to surge in the finance, government, and manufacturing industries. As a result, storage systems face higher requirements than ever before. Traditional systems cannot provide the service and operating expense (OPEX) performance needed to keep IT systems online at all times and in all conditions. Consequently, all-flash storage has become a popular choice to boost production efficiency across industries, especially for transactions, analytics, high-performance file sharing, development and testing, disaster recovery and backup, and high-performance computing. Solid-state drives (SSDs) are rapidly replacing hard disk drives (HDDs) to deliver higher data performance and better data protection in all scenarios.

Huawei revealed three flagship storage product series and solutions for the Full-Stack Data Center Solution:

The OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage series is famous for its robust reliability and high performance, and it has been widely adopted in various industries for core production applications. The new OceanStor Dorado systems launched at MWC feature brand new network attached storage (NAS) features together with many other security features, such as quota, Quality of Service (QoS), and ransomware protection. Together, they help ensure safe cross-department file sharing. The new Dorado systems also adopt a unique cross-cluster global distributed file system architecture and a leading FlashLink architecture to deliver 30% higher performance than industry peers. Furthermore, the OceanStor Dorado series simultaneously supports active-active storage for storage area network (SAN) and NAS to ensure that services run 24/7. Dorado arrays are particularly suitable for semiconductor electric design automation (EDA), product research and development (R&D), and financial data exchange scenarios, serving as efficient and reliable infrastructure for applications with over a trillion small files. The OceanProtect Backup Storage series features a multi-stream engine for end-to-end acceleration and an active-active architecture for high reliability. With groundbreaking inline variable-length deduplication and feature-based compression algorithms, it provides three times higher data backup speed and five times higher data recovery speed than competing products as well as a high data reduction ratio of 72:1. In addition, it provides an all-round ransomware protection solution to help users protect data against attacks. The OceanStor Pacific Mass Data Storage series breaks the boundaries of performance, protocol, and capacity for high-performance data analytics (HPDA) applications. It is the only storage series in the industry to support hybrid loads, meaning that one OceanStor Pacific system can be used for HPDA, big data, video, backup, and archiving applications at the same time. New OceanStor Pacific systems further improve storage utilization by 30% in HPDA scenarios through algorithm optimization and data compression techniques. In addition, supporting near-real-time big data processing, they slash the time for analyzing 100 billion data sets from days to only minutes, significantly accelerating application development.

