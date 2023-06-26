Breaking News
Huge Fire Erupted At Warehouses In Iran’s Capital

 |  Jun 26, 2023

A huge fire erupted last night, at a number of warehouses in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The fire broke out at 6:01 p.m. local time (1431 GMT), in an 8,000-square-metre garage, in southern Tehran, which housed a number of 300-square-metre warehouses for keeping goods, especially electronic appliances.

In remarks to the media, Jalal Maleki, spokesman of the Tehran Fire Department, said, those warehouses were constructed mostly using unsafe materials.

He added that, firefighters from five stations were immediately sent to the scene, to put out the blaze, noting that, the warehouses’ ceilings had collapsed because of the intense heat.

No casualty has so far been reported

Source: Nam News Network

