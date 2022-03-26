Business

Huge fire near Saudi F1 track as Yemen rebels attack oil facilities

Published by

The Bangkok Post

JEDDAH: A Yemeni rebel attack on a Saudi oil plant set off a huge fire near Jeddah’s Formula One circuit during televised practice sessions on Friday, part of a wave of assaults on Aramco facilities. Smoke billowed near the circuit and the second practice was delayed in the highly visible attack, one of 16 drone-and-missile attacks by the Iran-backed rebels around the kingdom. The wave of assaults comes ahead of the seventh anniversary of a Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention against the rebels in Yemen, a country in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis. Oil prices have soared since…

