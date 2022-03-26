Breaking News
 |  | 

Business

Huge fire near Saudi F1 track as Yemen rebels attack oil facilities

 |  Mar 26, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
The Bangkok Post

JEDDAH: A Yemeni rebel attack on a Saudi oil plant set off a huge fire near Jeddah’s Formula One circuit during televised practice sessions on Friday, part of a wave of assaults on Aramco facilities. Smoke billowed near the circuit and the second practice was delayed in the highly visible attack, one of 16 drone-and-missile attacks by the Iran-backed rebels around the kingdom. The wave of assaults comes ahead of the seventh anniversary of a Saudi-led coalition’s military intervention against the rebels in Yemen, a country in the grip of a major humanitarian crisis. Oil prices have soared since…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services