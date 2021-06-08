Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung Honored with the Issigonis Trophy at the 2021 Autocar Awards

Autocar’s highest accolade and most prestigious and personal award is presented annually to the individual who has made the greatest contribution to the success of their company

Chairman Chung hailed by Autocar for transforming Hyundai Motor Group into one of the world’s greatest car makers, and being a leader in the fields of electrification and hydrogen

Advancement of hydrogen fuel cell technology and the launch of Genesis premium luxury brands established under Chairman’s leadership

LEATHERHEAD, England and SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung has today been honored with the Issigonis Trophy at the 2021 Autocar Awards ceremony.

Named in honor of legendary car designer Sir Alec Issigonis, the Trophy is Autocar’s highest accolade. Each year it is presented to a stand-out individual within the global automotive industry, whom Autocar judges deem to have delivered an exceptional level of success.

In recognizing the visionary leadership of Chairman Chung on the presentation of the Issigonis Award, Autocar editor-in-chief Steve Cropley said: “In the last decade the Hyundai Motor Group has grown into one of the world’s leading car firms, and chairman Euisun Chung has been key to that transformation. We’re proud to award him this year’s Issigonis Trophy to recognise his achievements. The transformation made by the company is unmatched in the industry in recent years.

“While Hyundai and Kia were considered unexciting budget brands with limited market share just a decade ago, under Euisun Chung’s leadership they have made incredible progress, winning market share and customers with cars that are the match of any mainstream rival.

“The Hyundai Motor Group has expanded into performance cars with Hyundai’s N division and the premium market with the new Genesis brand, and become a true industry leader in both electric and hydrogen-powered cars. It is no longer trying to catch up to rivals: now other car firms are chasing it.”

On receiving the Issigonis Trophy, Chairman Chung commented: “It’s a true honor to receive this prestigious award today from Autocar and I must thank all my colleagues for their contribution in securing this accolade. Despite the dramatic upheaval of the global auto industry and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hyundai Motor Group is spearheading a paradigm shift and what lies at the heart of our efforts is our single-minded focus on serving and empowering our customers. Through a considered approach, we will create more opportunities and oil the wheels of ‘progress for humanity’.”

Recent significant advances by the Hyundai Motor Group made under the Chairman’s tenure include the introduction of highly advanced electric vehicles: the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6. Both use the Group’s new, dedicated EV platform, the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). In addition to the high-performance N brand of Hyundai Motor Company, the Group has also launched HTWO dedicated fuel cell brand, and the Genesis premium luxury brand.

