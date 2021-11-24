Breaking News
 |  | 

Foreign Affairs

IAEA chief says negotiations in Iran proved inconclusive

 |  Nov 24, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told his agency’s Board of Governors on Wednesday that negotiations he had held in Tehran this week over Iran’s nuclear programme had proved inconclusive. “On 23 November 2021, I had meetings in Tehran with the Vice President of Iran and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, H.E. Mohammad Eslami, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,” Grossi said in a statement to the 35-nation Board of Governors ahead of its quarterly meeting. “Despite my best efforts, these extensive negotiations and deliberations to addre…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services