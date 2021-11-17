Breaking News
 |  | 

General

IAEA denies its cameras had role in Iran nuclear site attack

 |  Nov 17, 2021
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

TheUN nuclear watchdog on Wednesday “categorically” denied its cameras played a part in a June attack on an Iranian nuclear facility, after Tehran said it was investigating the possibility. In a report seen by AFP, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said its “Director General categorically rejects the idea that Agency cameras played a role in assisting any third party to launch an attack on the TESA Karaj complex.” Iran has told the IAEA that “its ‘security and judicial authorities’ were ‘investigating whether the terrorists have used the Agency cameras to launch an attack on the co…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

November 2021
M T W T F S S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services