iChongqing: 2020 Smart China Expo Online Opens in Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The 2020 Smart China Expo Online (SCE OL) will be held online to ensure epidemic prevention and control from September 15th to 17th, and deliver through a series of summits, exhibitions, contests, forums and releases.

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTII) is an event organizer this year. Singapore, a guest of honor at the 2019 SCE, serves as the co-host country this year.

Online and Offline, Holographic Projection

The opening ceremony will be broadcast live on September 15th through the official internet platform. “Nobel Prize and Turing Award laureates, heads of international organizations, representatives of foreign governments, and mayors of Chongqing’s sister cities will be addressing the SCE virtually via holographic projection technologies.” said Chen Jinshan, director of the SCE’s organizing committee and the city’s economic and information commission.

On the official website, there will be six virtual exhibition areas called Chongqing Online, Smart Products, Smart Applications, Smart Technology, Smart Products and Regional Cooperation. SCE OL also has an offline presence in the form of two small-scale boutique pavilions in the Lijia Intelligent Park Chongqing, called Smart Manufacturing Powerhouse and Renowned Smart City.

Smart Industry Participation and Direction

At present, over 500 domestic and foreign heavyweight guests have been invited to participate in the conference through various forms. Over 300 industry giants, including members of the Fortune 500 worldwide, are expected to participate in the exhibition online. More than 300 world-renowned and leading technology companies will exhibit online with their virtual modeling technology, while cutting edge industry will participate in 41 forums and 17 competitions. There will be 16 offline and 100 online releases to showcase the latest achievements in new technology, as well as new products and models in smart industry.

Leading trends in technology

This year SCE OL continues to lead trends in technology. AR, MR, XR, and other technologies are widely used. The online exhibition platform uses visual guides, flat video-on-demand, live broadcasts, and many other innovative technologies.

Chongqing has concentrated the advantages of supportive government policy, excellent logistics, convenient transportation and international expertise these years.

Online participation

In terms of innovative communication, the 2020 Smart China Expo Online forms an ideal workshop for technological innovation and a hotbed for innovation that connects talented individuals and projects. It also serves as a sharing platform where citizens can immerse themselves more deeply with popular science.

The organizing committee performs on-demand live broadcasts through important media platforms home and abroad so that audiences can enjoy highlights of the 2020 SCE OL through all major networks on their devices without leaving home.

For more information on the 2020 Smart China Expo Online, please check: www.ichongqing.info/special/2020-smart-china-expo-online/

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252470/iChongqing_Smart_China_Expo_Online.jpg