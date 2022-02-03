General

In honour of World Wetlands Day, Caribbean wetlands in photos

The Negril Environmental Protected Area in western Jamaica. Photo by Emma Lewis, used with permission. World Wetlands Day, marked on February 2 — the day on which the Convention on Wetlands was adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971 — is an annual acknowledgement of the importance of wetlands to life and sustainability on our planet. The 2022 theme focuses on a call to action through behaviour, activism, monetary investment, and political support, to ensure that the world’s precious and vulnerable wetland ecosystems are restored and protected from further degradation. Although wetlands cover less th…

