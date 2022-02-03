Breaking News
 |  | 

General

In honour of World Wetlands Day, Caribbean wetlands in photos

 |  Feb 3, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Global Voices

The Negril Environmental Protected Area in western Jamaica. Photo by Emma Lewis, used with permission. World Wetlands Day, marked on February 2 — the day on which the Convention on Wetlands was adopted in Ramsar, Iran, in 1971 — is an annual acknowledgement of the importance of wetlands to life and sustainability on our planet. The 2022 theme focuses on a call to action through behaviour, activism, monetary investment, and political support, to ensure that the world’s precious and vulnerable wetland ecosystems are restored and protected from further degradation. Although wetlands cover less th…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

February 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28  

General


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services