Breaking News
 |  | 

General

In the midst of war in Ukraine, U.S. and NATO must de-escalate l Opinion

 |  Apr 10, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
NJ.com

By Robert Moore Since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24, President Putin has put Russian nuclear forces on high alert and issued warnings to other nations that if they interfere with the Russian invasion they risk “consequences such as they have never seen in their history.” The Russians also elevated the nuclear risk by saying that Russia has a “right” to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict in response to conventional weapon threats or an “existential threat” to Russia. What makes Russia’s threat especially dangerous is that it has been made in the context of ongoing warfare. Even if this t…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services