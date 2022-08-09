Infortrend EonStor GS All Flash U.2 Storage with 100Gb Ethernet Connectivity Tackles Extreme Workloads

TAIPEI, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, released their flagship EonStor GS all-flash unified storage systems. Featuring the latest Intel Xeon D CPU, PCIe Gen4, and 100GbE, the solutions are perfect for applications requiring low latency and high performance such as database, virtualization, HPC, multimedia and entertainment (M&E).

EonStor GS series is designed for enterprises to flexibly deploy and utilize in a variety of applications. It has been chosen and deployed by several global enterprises and organizations. These organizations include world-renowned car-makers, Czechoslovakia’s Municipal Library, Turkish media conglomerate Ciner Media Group, etc.

Leveraging a series of technological advancements, the EonStor GS U.2 flagship all-flash models (GS 3024UT and GS 4024U) deliver new high performance of the series—up to 1100K IOPS, 24GB/s read and 12GB/s write in end-to-end throughput. The write performance is particularly increased 40% in comparison with the previous U.2 all-flash models. Besides, using 100GbE network connection, compared to 25GbE or 40GbE, allows organizations to enjoy high performance while reduces deployment complexity and total power consumption. Furthermore, the 100GbE supports RDMA and provides up to 12GB/s throughput per port, making it today’s top choice for large-file applications such as HPC and 8K post-production.

In addition to these advancements, the flagship models have retained the series’ favorable features such as scale-out and hybrid-storage capabilities. They also support auto-tiering, which allows the system to automatically prioritize hot data for prompt access, and cold data to be archived.

“Featuring PCIe Gen 4, 100Gb Ethernet connectivity, and flexible scale-out expandability, EonStor GS U.2 series offers significant benefits and performance improvement experiences to HPC and M&E applications,” said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend.

