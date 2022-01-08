Breaking News
Instagram blocks hashtag for Iran downed Ukraine jet victims

 |  Jan 8, 2022
Al-Araby

Instagram hashtags used to remember the victims of the Ukraine Airlines flight shot down by Iran were blocked by the social media giant Instagram, according to BBC Persian. The hashtag #IWilllightACandletoo and its Persian counterpart did not appear on the social media site when used by the family members of the victims. According to a cybersecurity expert, the blocking of the hashtag was as a result of a coordinated campaign by Iran to report posts using the hashtag. The mass reporting resulted in the hashtag being blocked by Instagram, who later said that it was “restricted by mistake”. Fami…

