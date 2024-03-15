Int’l Coop., Emigration Ministries Keen to Combat Illegal Immigration under Sisi’s Directives

International Cooperation Minister Rania El Mashat has discussed with State Minister of Emigration Soha Gendy means to optimize the use of programs related to current and future development co-operation and international partnerships. During their meeting on Thursday 14/3/2024 , they stressed that their ministries are keen to enforce the directives of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to counter illegal immigration and provide youths with training to contribute to creating more job opportunities in cooperation with development partners. The ministers also discussed the portfolio of current development cooperation with the development partners as well as currently-implemented projects to optimize the use of these projects and realize the goals of sustainable development and national priorities effectively. Source: State Information Service Egypt