Introducing recently launched phones from Blackview — a technology brand that provides tough rugged phones

For people who spend the most time outdoors—whether for work or play—it’s a big problem for average cell phones. Standard phones can’t stand continued exposure to dirt, dust, water, or extreme weather well, and could easily break as a result of such abuse. For people who are thinking about investing in a smartphone that can withstand more than an average phone, there’s a bunch of nice choices from the brand Blackview, ranging from budget to high-end lines.

Blackview offers rugged phones that are perfect for outdoor work or an active lifestyle. These rugged phones are robust, reliable, and adapted to extreme conditions, which meet the industry-leading IP68 & IP69K & MIL-STD-810G standard thanks to features like waterproof designs, military toughness, and long-lasting batteries. People can access them from various leading e-commerce platforms including Amazon, eBay, AliExpress, Cdiscount, as well as the official Blackview website. Featured products include:

Blackview BV6600 Pro

The BV6600 Pro, released in September 2021, is the newest rugged phone from Blackview. It features an integrated FLIR Lepton® thermal imaging camera, which lets the user see and measure heat while it is invisible to human eyes. What’s really amazing about this is it empowers the user with a new and exciting way to view the world, like having an alien-like vision. It delivers huge fun with such a thermal camera. And all those eye-opening things seen through the thermal camera can be captured and saved on the phone, which can further be shared, streamed to social media. It’s an exciting addition to the standard social media lifestyle.

Not just for fun, the thermal imaging technology can also help troubleshoot various issues that every house might have, like electric failures, gas leaks, etc. And it helps enhance personal safety in outdoor environments. Along with this, the BV6600 Pro houses a gigantic 8580mAh battery, 53% above average capacity, to support heavy use for more than 1 day.

In the market, thermal imaging phones are very few and pricey. But the BV6600 Pro is the most economical, longest lasting one among them. For those who are new to this high-end thermal technology and want to experience it, the BV6600 Pro is beyond doubt the top choice to start with.

Click here to learn more mind-blowing thermal imaging applications. Higher-end thermal models from Blackview include BV9900 Pro, BV9800 Pro.

Blackview BL5000

Launched in August 2021, Blackview BL5000 has gained great popularity in the European market. The BL5000 is a solid choice for people who are looking for an exceptional gaming experience on a rugged phone. It can play hundreds of popular, large-scale 3D games effortlessly thanks to supreme hardware and software. It’s super fast on the speed, eye-pleasing on the visuals, ultra-fluid for all operations. And it runs a pro Gaming system combining the best of mobile and gaming features, letting the user play games without distraction.

More thoughtful details on offer include the 30W fast charge and the fact that it’s packed with an L-shaped charging cable to provide ultra gaming comfort while charging! Click here to learn the specifications and view more details.

In fact, rugged phone is not the only strong suit for Blackview as this brand also provides mainstream smartphones, earphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches. These lines are not as especially ruggedized as the rugged phone line but have nice designs and decent performance. They are well-received in Europe and Russia, due to friendly pricing. For those who intend to switch to a new device, Blackview is a nice place to go. Following are hot products from the aforementioned lines.

Blackview A100 (Mainstream phone)

Features the top look and camera without the top price.

Blackview AirBuds 5 Pro (Hybrid ANC earphones)

Get a taste of style without breaking the bank.

Blackview Tab 10 (Tablet)

A budget tablet featuring a long-lasting battery, octa-core processor, and the latest Android system.

Blackview AceBook1 (Laptop)

Light & tough laptop with premium sound.

Blackview R6 (Smartwatch)

The ultimate IP68 waterproof rugged smartwatch.

