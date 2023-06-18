Foreign Affairs

Investment Minister Meets with Prime Minister of Kosovo

The Minister of Investment, Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, yesterday met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo.

During the meeting, they discussed the means to enhance economic and development relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Kosovo.

During the visit, Eng. Al-Falih met with Kosovo's Minister of Finance, Labor and Transfers, Hekuran Murati, and discussed investment opportunities, cooperation fields and vital projects between the Kingdom and the Republic of Kosovo.

Source: Saudi Press Agency