Press Release

[INVNT GROUP]™ Bets Big on Live; Enhances Live Brand Storytelling Capabilities with Newly Formed ITP LIVE, in the Strategic Acquisitions of InSync Production Services, Thunder Audio and Morpheus Lights.

|

Introducing ITP LIVE: An Integrated Production Services Division of INVNT®

New York, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ announces the strategic acquisitions of four historied live event production companies: ITP LIVE, InSync Production Services, Thunder Audio, and Morpheus Lights.

Led by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP] represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward thinking brands everywhere, impact the audiences that matter anywhere.

“This deal is a key pillar of our integrated vertical growth strategy as [INVNT GROUP] THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT. The dedicated search for these four companies has been in development for over 18 months. We sought leaders in the technical and production aspects of the live events industry, who were delivering premier production services to legacy brands and many of the world’s biggest peforming artists. These acquisitions will expand our innovation capabilities, allowing INVNT, our live events business, to offer our customers the ultimate in live events and experiential activations.”

Scott Cullather, President and CEO, [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency HEVĒ; collegiate events and experiences, INVNT Higher Education, the original global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT and now ITP LIVE consisting of: InSync Production Services, Thunder Audio and Morpheus Lights.

For more than twenty-five years, these production companies have supported the design and execution of experiential and live entertainment programs for many of the largest corporations, trade associations, sports franchises, governmental agencies (including the White House), and some of the most successful artists in the world: Bruce Springsteen, Snoop Dog, Lady Gaga, Lionel Richie, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Metallica, Post Malone, Tyler Perry and more.

The companies will continue to operate under their current names and will service their existing roster of clients, seek new clients, and providing services to synergistic INVNT opportunities and projects.

“Historically, producing live events has often required a great deal of outsourcing on virtually every project. Through these strategic acquisitions we will have end-to-end control over every aspect of our live events – especially quality and cost, continuing to deliver world-class service and at the very best value. The merging of resources and networks also gives us geographical spread across North America. Our anticipation is to continue growing these resources in other territories around the world. This is only the beginning.”

Kristina McCoobery, COO [INVNT GROUP] and CEO INVNT

Rooted in experiential marketing, [INVNT GROUP]’s expansion comes as part of a strategic, yet natural evolution. This business partnership creates a unique offering in the market, and enhances the group’s abilities to fulfill creative, technological, and strategic designs in dynamic new ways.

“When [INVNT GROUP] approached us about the idea of coming together and amplifying our resources, I was instantly drawn to the group’s commitment to impactful storytelling. Their award-winning work aligns with our vision of the newly formed ITP LIVE, that includes Insync Production Services, Thunder Audio and Morpheus Lights,. We’re excited by the incredible synergies created through our partnership and welcome a new chapter in designing the best events on the planet.”

Pat Hand, CEO, ITP LIVE

This transaction was structured by Wolf Karbe, CFO of [INVNT GROUP] and represented by Evergreen Advisors Capital and Center Rock Advisors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About [INVNT GROUP]

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020, as an evolution of the founding global live brand storytelling agency INVNT in 2008, with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. With offices in New York, Sydney, London, Singapore, San Francisco, Sydney, Stockholm, Detroit, and Washington D.C.; headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, Folk Hero; creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; branded content studio and content marketing agency HEVĒ, INVNT Higher Ed; events for colleges and universities, and the original live brand storytelling agency, INVNT. For more information about [INVNT GROUP], visit: www.invntgroup.com.

About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT uses the craft of live brand storytelling to create and produce live experiences that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences, globally. The company’s ‘challenge everything’ positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, PepsiCo, Merck, Microsoft, Pfizer, and Samsung share their stories with every audience that matters. INVNT’s offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information about INVNT, visit: www.invnt.com.

About ITP LIVE

ITP Live – Ideas. Technology. People. was Founded by Pat Hand (CEO) and Paul Mullen (COO) who collectively have over 60 years of experience in event design and production management. Pat Hand, former CEO, PRG Mid-Atlantic and Paul Mullen former President and CEO, Greyhound Exposition Services have created, managed, and integrated world class companies and were forerunners of providing end to end, turnkey production solutions. Their strategy spans from concept through execution with a true 360 production approach. Pat and Paul will oversee management for InSync, Thunder Audio and Morpheus Lights, to ensure smooth integration and growth while fully maximizing production synergies with INVNT creating significant cost savings while ensuring best in class production support services. For more information about ITP LIVE, visit: www.itplive.com

About INSYNC PRODUCTION SERVICES

An iconic show production company, founded over 25 years ago in Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, powering the Indy 500, Super Bowl and supporting clients that include L’Oreal, Dell Computers, Nissan, Verizon and Wells Fargo. Built around the broadcast video landscape, a creative leader leveraging LED technology. For more information about Insync Production Services, visit: www.insyncproductionservices.com.

About THUNDER AUDIO

Thunder Audio, a family owned business for over 42 years, has amplified some of the largest musical artists in the world including: Billy Joel, Post Malone, Elton John, Lionel Ritchie, Metallica, Diana Ross, and Earth Wind and Fire. Thunder Audio design and produce dynamic audio services for live experiences of all varieties and scales. Thunder Audio has always been a part of supporting touring, music festivals, corporate events, broadcast, sporting and governmental events. Providing the finest technology with premier manufacturers in the industry. For more information about Thunder Audio, visit: www.thunderaudioinc.com.

About MORPHEUS LIGHTS

Morpheus Lights has staked a global claim in the art and science of performance illumination in live events. For over 25 years, the company has counted on top-tier technology partners like AYRTON, Martin/Harmon, and Clay Paky to support lighting design and execution on tours and performances for Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, and Lady Gaga. The company uses an eco-conscious approach to all projects, constantly researching for the most environmentally friendly products. For more information about Morpheus Lights, visit: www.morpheuslights.com.

Attachment

Jhonathan Mendez de Leon [INVNT GROUP] 3478192089 jmendezdeleon@invnt.com