[INVNT GROUP]™ Launches Globally With Four-Discipline Offering To Help Brands Drive Deeper Audience Connections Around The World

INVNT Co-Founders Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery named President and CEO, and COO of [INVNT GROUP], and McCoobery steps into role of INVNT® CEO

NEW YORK, NY, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today marks the launch of [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™, a portfolio of complementary disciplines that serve clients at every and any stage of the storytelling cycle, with an offering that enables organizations to weave a consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory through every interaction with their audiences in personalized, regionally specific ways irrespective of platform.

The portfolio, poised to expand and available to clients across the globe, currently comprises FOLK HERO, a modern brand strategy firm, HEVĒ, a branded content and digital marketing studio, INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™, and MEANING, a creative-led culture consultancy, which also launches today.

Scott Cullather, who as CEO of INVNT grew the company into an internationally recognized live brand storytelling agency, will assume the role of President and CEO of [INVNT GROUP], with a focus on continuing the growth and expansion of the Project, which has already seen integrated campaigns with globally renowned brands including General Motors, Merck, Genesis, PepsiCo and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

He explains: “Every organization we meet wants less layers, fewer gaps, less big agency red tape, and a higher caliber of consistent, integrated storytelling across every audience. So, we’re building and investing in an offering that enables forward-thinking brands everywhere to drive deeper relationships with the audiences that matter most to them, anywhere.

“[INVNT GROUP] is structured for clients to build a tailored solution where they can work with one, some or all of our disciplines as an integrated team,” adds Cullather.

[INVNT GROUP] is led by a Board of Directors in Cullather and McCoobery, Paul Blurton, Chief Creative Officer, Wolf Karbe, Chief Financial Officer, Jerry Deeney, Chief Client Officer, and John Wringe, Non-Executive Chairman. They have named Laura Roberts Managing Director for [INVNT GROUP] in APAC, overseeing its rapid expansion—an essential role as demand for the GROUP’s services continues to increase in the region.

In addition to her COO role, McCoobery has been named CEO of INVNT, the GROUP’s largest and most profitable business. She explains: “In recent years, we’ve seen an increase in brands and organizations wanting to connect with their audiences beyond the ‘big event,’ and seek out more integrated marketing and messaging strategies.

“With the launch of [INVNT GROUP], INVNT will continue to develop and deploy events that excite and unite physical and virtual audiences; and at the same time, provide clients with access to a much broader suite of services, ensuring consistency of BrandStory across the board.”

MEANING, led by newly appointed Chief Culture Officer, Allan Fair, who will also retain his role as Executive Creative Director at INVNT, is dedicated to helping companies win the war for talent and drive productivity through a more refined focus on culture, purpose and the shifts in consciousness required to lead people and teams today.

Fair says: “We’ve identified a gap in the marketplace and an opportunity when it comes to corporate culture services. While there will always be a market for traditional consulting, MEANING is a creative-driven, storytelling-based alternative designed to ignite a human connection to consultative data and metrics. This enables companies to define and breathe life into a purpose that moves stakeholders and employees to transcend the transactional, for the good of individuals, organizations, and even society.”

Cullather adds: “We’re working with some of the most progressive thought-leaders in the culture consulting space, merging behavioral theory with neuroscience and experience design to offer an IP that companies can leverage to transform themselves and lift their values and purpose off the page.”

Commenting on the future of the GROUP, he explains: “We have intentionally named [INVNT GROUP] The Global BrandStory Project because that’s exactly what it is: A Project that will evolve and take shape—becoming even more effective and robust in the process—over time. We will be announcing additional updates and strategic acquisitions in the coming weeks and months as we continue to expand the offering to ensure our clients are able to meet and move their audiences when it matters most, wherever and whenever that may be.”

About [INVNT GROUP]™

[INVNT GROUP] was established in 2020 with a vision to provide consistent, meaningful, well-articulated BrandStory across all platforms. Headed up by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, [INVNT GROUP], THE GLOBAL BRANDSTORY PROJECT™ represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere. The GROUP consists of modern brand strategy firm, FOLK HERO; creative-led culture consultancy, MEANING; branded content and digital marketing studio, HEVĒ, and the global live brand storytelling agency, INVNT™. For more information about [INVNT GROUP] visit: https://www.invntgroup.com/



