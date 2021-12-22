Breaking News
Iran announces anti-missile system for its tanks

 Dec 22, 2021
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran is to mount an anti-missile system on the turrets of T-72M tanks to protect them from attack, the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday. The report came during Iranian military exercises, and after the United States said it was preparing “alternatives” in case negotiations to revive a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear programme collapse in Vienna. “The system has been tested and will be installed on the tank turrets. It will be able to deflect all types of missiles by jamming their systems,” Fars said, on the third day of land and sea military manoeuvres in three of the Islamic republic’s sout…

