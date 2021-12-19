Breaking News
Iran announces first case of omicron variant: report

 |  Dec 19, 2021
Iran has detected its first case of infection by the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state TV reported Sunday. The announcement comes as the variant spreads around the globe less than a month after scientists alerted the World Health Organization to the concerning-looking version. Iran has vaccinated some 60% of its population of roughly 85 million people with two doses of coronavirus vaccines. The coronavirus has killed more than 131,000 people in Iran, the worst fatality rate in the Middle East. On August 24 alone, 709 people died of the illness. The number of deaths has decreased in…

