Iran announces more sanctions on US leaders

 |  Jan 9, 2022
Al-Araby

Iran has announced sanctions against scores of American leaders, placing them on a register of people Tehran claims were involved in the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in 2020. There were 51 US nationals put on the register, Al Jazeera English reported on Saturday. Those hit by Tehran’s move include Mark Milley, Washington’s top armed forces officer and Kenneth McKenzie, military chief for the US’ Middle East operations. Joining them are Department of Defense figures and military leaders at US outposts across the Middle East. The measures are more gesture than su…

