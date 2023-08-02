General

Iran Announces Two-Day Closure For Public, Private Institutions Ahead Of Heatwave

|

The Iranian government announced yesterday that, public and private institutions across the country will be closed for two days, to mitigate the impact of an unprecedented heatwave on public health.

“Because of the unprecedented heat in the coming days, the cabinet agreed to a proposal put forward by the Health Ministry for closures across the country on Wednesday (today) and Thursday, to protect citizens’ health,” government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi, tweeted.

In an interview with state-run IRIB TV, Bahadori Jahromi said, all state-run and private institutions will be closed, and institutions that provide essential services can obtain permits from relevant authorities to continue their operations.

On Monday, Iranian Health Minister, Bahram Einollahi said, his ministry had submitted to the cabinet a two-day closure proposal for regions with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, after a heatwave was forecast to hit the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to weather forecasts by Iran Meteorological Organisation, temperatures in most Iranian provinces would likely rise close to or above 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures in some cities such as Ahvaz surpassing 50 degrees Celsius

Source: Nam News Network