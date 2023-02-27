General

Iran, Armenia FMs meet in Geneva

|

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan met and held talks in Geneva on Monday.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister is scheduled to attend and give a speech at the 52nd regular session of the Human Rights Council and will then participate in the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament.

Amirabdollahian will reportedly meet with a number of international figures during his Geneva trip.

He is accompanied by Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani and Iranian Judiciary's Deputy Chief for International Affairs and Secretary General of the Islamic Republic of Iran's High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA