Iran arrests suspect after attack on Soleimani statue

 |  Jan 12, 2022
Iran has arrested an alleged “counter-revolutionary agent” on suspicion of carrying out an arson attack on a memorial to a revered general killed in a US drone strike, a judicial official said. The statue of General Qasem Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, up to his death on January 3 2020, was torched just hours after it was unveiled in the southwestern town of Shahrekord last week. “The perpetrator of this shameful act has been arrested,” the judiciary chief of Chahar Mahal-Bakhtiari province, Ahmad-Reza Bahrami, told the judiciar…

