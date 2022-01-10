General

Iran, Azerbaijan cooperate on joint use of border rivers – Iranian official

Azer News

By Trend Iran and Azerbaijan have great cooperation on joint use of border rivers, Adviser on International Affairs to the Iranian Energy Minister Mohammad Ali Farahnakian told Trend. The official noted that joint cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan on the use of border rivers has been going on for more than 50 years with the construction of the Araz and Mil-Mughan water reservoirs on the Araz River. Farahnakian also added that the two countries have joint plans to make maximum use of the potential of the Araz River. According to the memorandum approved between the two countries, Khudafari…

