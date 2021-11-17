Breaking News
Iran, Azerbaijan discuss transportation co-op

 |  Nov 17, 2021
Azer News

By Trend The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are holding a joint commission for road transport on 15 and 16 November 2021 in Baku. Javad Hedayati, the head of the Road Maintenance and Transport Organization (RMTO) in Iran, is heading Iran’s delegation to Baku to discuss the facilitation of road traffics and removing barriers against bilateral trade between the two countries. Iran and Azerbaijan have 4 formal border crossings along a 750 km-long border that makes it a unique opportunity for mutual cooperation, added Hedayati. North-South Transport Corridor (NSTC) is an i…

