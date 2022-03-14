General

Iran, Azerbaijan to strengthen ties thanks to new transport corridor – Iran’s MFA

|

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Iran and Azerbaijan relations will be further strengthened as result of the new conditions created between the two countries, Director General of the Protocol Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mehdi Honardust told Trend. Honardust made the remark commenting on the results of the 15th meeting of the State Commission on Cooperation in Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Spheres between Azerbaijan and Iran held in Baku. After the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing new communication links between East Zangazur economic region and the Nakhchivan Autonom…

Read More