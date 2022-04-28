General

Iran Central Bank Governor says British debt was ‘received’

|

Published by

Al-Araby

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) rebuffed reports on Wednesday that the historic £400 million debt owed by the UK to Tehran was not received in full by the Iranian state. A senior Iranian government source was quoted in The Guardian saying money was blocked in Oman and therefore had not reached Tehran. Ali Salehabadi, the governor of the Central Bank, rejected these reports and said: “We have already received the money paid by Britain and the funds are even being used,” according to Iran International. He then went on to say: “Information on the [release of the] rest of [Iran’s] …

Read More