General

Iran, China agree to step up military cooperation

|

Published by

Al-Araby

China and Iran agreed to step up their military cooperation on Wednesday, with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressing his desire for Beijing and Tehran to “contribute to the development of world peace”. Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met with Raisi and senior Iranian officials in Tehran for a series of high-level meetings to discuss strategic “long-term” relations. Beijing and Tehran said they would work together on “military training and the exchange of knowledge”, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported, quoting Mohammed Bagheri, the chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces. Wei said China wa…

Read More