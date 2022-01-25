Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran, China, Russia alliance ‘would mean pain for West’

 |  Jan 25, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

A potential alliance between Iran, China, and Russia could cause the West serious worry, Tehran’s envoy to Moscow has said, amid tensions between Russia and the US in Europe. Kazem Jalali was addressing media on Monday while on a trip to North Ossetia, one of the Russian Federation’s republics, Moscow’s official TASS news agency reported. It comes days after Iran, Russia and China held joint naval drills. “Naturally, the United States and the West, in general, are concerned about new coalitions which are currently [being made] on the international arena,” Jalali argued. “A coalition of the Isl…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

January 2022
M T W T F S S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services