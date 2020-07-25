General

Iran denounces US harassment of passenger plane over Syria

|

Iranian officials react strongly after two US fighter jets harassed a Lebanon-bound Iranian passenger aircraft in the Syrian airspace.

They dismiss the US justification for the interception of Mahan Air Flight 1152, denouncing the move as hostile and unlawful.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the US fighter jets endangered the lives of innocent civilians and could have sparked a disaster. Zarif also noted that the US has illegally occupied parts of Syria and stationed its occupation forces there.

Earlier, Iran’s minister of roads and urban development called the US move illegal and against international conventions. Mohammad Islami said Iran has presented its legal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Meanwhile, Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has called the harassment of the passenger plane as clear violation of international law and aviation rules. It also urged ICAO to immediately probe the incident.

The interception forced the pilot to sharply change altitude, flying low and causing injuries among passengers. Experts say it’s possible that the US was plotting another air incident tragedy over the Syrian airspace.

The Iranian passenger plane was flying from Tehran to Beirut on Thursday when it was illegally harassed by two American fighter jets. Following the incident, the plane managed to safely land in the Lebanese capital. Mahan Air Flight 1152 lands regularly in Beirut on Thursday evening.

The US move has sparked international condemnations, with many regional organizations saying the US is playing with the lives of ordinary people under the pretext of fighting terrorism in Syria.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has sent a protest note to the Swiss Embassy, which represents America’s interests in Iran. The same note was also sent to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Source: Press TV