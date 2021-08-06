General

Iran envoy continues Russia tour to explore development opportunities

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow travelled to Russia’s Vladimir Oblast on Friday in a series of provincial tours to explore local opportunities for Iran’s development.

Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali visited economic and industrial capacities of Vladimir Oblast and met the oblast Governor Vladimir Sipyagin as well as other provincial officials to discuss cooperation opportunities for Iranian business people.

He also exchanged views with Vladimir Oblast officials to leverage capacities in the Oblast to boost bilateral ties with Russia.

The Ambassador and the Governor both agreed to hold further meetings to establish economic cooperation.

Highlighting the serious desire by leaders of Iran and Russia to expand ties, Jalali said that the task of officials was to drive economy and provide basis for economic connection.

Russia is a vast country and every oblast and republic in this country has great capacities in different fields, Jalali noted, adding that he was tasked as the ambassador of Iran to leverage the capacities to boost bilateral ties.

Vladimir Oblast is located in the east of Moscow and has about 1.6 million inhabitants.

Jalali had previously visited Tver Oblast and the Republic of Tatarstan.

