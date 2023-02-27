Business

Iran exporting décor stones to Europe, Asia

Tehran, IRNA – Since décor stones excavated from Iran’s mines are unrivaled in quality at the international level, the Iranian decor stone is exported to Italy, Spain, Turkey, China, India, and Iraq, an Iranian businessman said.

Member of the board of directors of the Kowsar Mining and Industrial Development Investment Company Amin Ebrahimi Bardar told IRNA on Monday that the porcelain stone from Iran’s Azna is equivalent to Italy’s Carrara marble.

He also said that the onyx of Babashurab and the limestone of Khorramabad are unique in world markets.

Most of the décor stones used in the holy shrines in Iraq have been supplied from Babashurab mines, he noted.

Mentioning China as one of the proper destinations of Iranian décor stones, Ebrahimi Bardar said that President Ebrahim Raisi’s recent trip to Beijing paved the way for more cooperation and that companies are waiting to see the result of the negotiations between the Chinese and Iranian officials.

The Kowsar Mining and Industrial Development Investment Company opened its first exhibition at the Tehran International Exhibition Fairground on February 21. The expo came to an end on February 24 after introducing the achievements of subsidiaries in the presence of startups and knowledge-based companies.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency - IRNA