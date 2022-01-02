Production

Iran exports $3.3 b worth of crops in 8 months

Azer News

By Trend Iranian official said that in the first 8 months of the year 1400 in the Iranian calendar Iran exported 5,331,000 tons of crops and agricultural products valued at $3.345 b, Trend reports citing Mehr. Mohammad Ghorbani, Iran’s Deputy Agriculture Minister stated on Saturday that during the first 8 months of the year 1400 in Iranian calendar (March 22, Nov 21, 2021), Iran exported $3.345 b worth of crops and agricultural products. The Iranian economic official said that during that period, 776,000 tons of watermelon, 553,000 tons of fresh or chilled tomatoes, 470,000 tons of fresh or ch…

