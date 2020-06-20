General

Iran files complaint to IMO over US illegal sanctions

Tehran Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Managing Director Mohammad Rastad in a conversation with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitack Lim criticized over US illegal sanctions and threats against Iran’s legitimate activities.

Rastad stressed that while Iranian sailors are doing their activities legally and in the framework of international maritime conventions and regulations, they are threatened.

Such abnormal behavior by the US is considered a direct threat against maritime security, he said.

He urged IMO and other international inspectorate bodies to pursue this issue.

With regard to IMO chief’s belief in the non-political position of IMO, we could convince IMO to address illegal threats against Iran’s shipping activities, Rastad noted.

Referring to the US’ new sanctions against the Iranian shipping industry, he said “we need more serious interactions between maritime organizations and it is necessary to take advantage of domestic power for improving activities in this field and to minimize the effects of sanctions”.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding the US threats against Iran’s oil tankers.

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA