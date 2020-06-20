Breaking News
 |  | 

General

Iran files complaint to IMO over US illegal sanctions

 |  Jun 20, 2020

Tehran Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Managing Director Mohammad Rastad in a conversation with Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Kitack Lim criticized over US illegal sanctions and threats against Iran’s legitimate activities.

Rastad stressed that while Iranian sailors are doing their activities legally and in the framework of international maritime conventions and regulations, they are threatened.

Such abnormal behavior by the US is considered a direct threat against maritime security, he said.

He urged IMO and other international inspectorate bodies to pursue this issue.

With regard to IMO chief’s belief in the non-political position of IMO, we could convince IMO to address illegal threats against Iran’s shipping activities, Rastad noted.

Referring to the US’ new sanctions against the Iranian shipping industry, he said “we need more serious interactions between maritime organizations and it is necessary to take advantage of domestic power for improving activities in this field and to minimize the effects of sanctions”.

Earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeidinejad sent a letter to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) regarding the US threats against Iran’s oil tankers.

 

 

Source: Islamic Republic News Agency – IRNA

 

Advertisement

Calendar

June 2020
MTWTFSS
« May  
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930 

The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services