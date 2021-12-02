Breaking News
Iran gives drafts on sanctions, nuclear issues to European nuclear deal parties

 Dec 2, 2021
Reuters

By Parisa Hafezi VIENNA (Reuters) – Iran has provided European powers involved in its tattered nuclear deal with drafts on sanctions removal and nuclear commitments, Iran’s top nuclear negotiator said on Thursday, as world powers and Tehran try to reinstate the pact. The announcement came on the fourth day of indirect talks between Iran and the United States on bringing both fully back into the deal. The talks resumed after a five-month hiatus prompted by Iran’s election of an anti-Western hardliner as president. “We have delivered two proposed drafts to them…Of course they need to check the…

