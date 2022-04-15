Breaking News
Iran Guards seize fuel-smuggling ship in Gulf waters

 Apr 15, 2022
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said Friday they seized another vessel smuggling fuel in the Gulf and arrested its seven crew members, the second such incident in as many weeks. “Naval forces have seized a vessel carrying smuggled fuel in the Persian Gulf,” said Gholamhossein Hosseini, a public relations official of the Guards, quoted by the state news agency IRNA. “During the inspection of this vessel, 250,000 litres (66,000 gallons) of smuggled fuel were discovered,” he said, adding that “seven crew members of this vessel are also in detention to complete the investigation process and legal step…

