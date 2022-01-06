General

Iran holds mass funeral for ’80s war dead amid nuclear talks

|

Published by

Al-Araby

Thousands of mourners poured into the streets of Iranian cities on Thursday for the mass funeral of 250 victims of the Iran-Iraq war, a testament to the brutal conflict’s widespread scale and enduring legacy 35 years later. A funeral procession carrying the remains of soldiers recently recovered from former battlefields snaked through the capital, Tehran, while other victims were returned to another two dozen provinces. Although Iran and Iraq sporadically exchange war dead excavated from borderlands that witnessed major combat in the 1980s, Thursday marked the largest such ceremony in recent y…

Read More