Breaking News
 |  | 

Human Rights

Iran holds memorial service for cleric stabbed to death

 |  Apr 6, 2022
img-responsive
Published by
Al-Araby

Iran is set to hold a memorial service on Wednesday for a Shia Muslim cleric stabbed to death a day earlier by a suspected Sunni extremist in the revered Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad. The chief suspect in the bloody attack was named Abdolatif Moradi, 21, an ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year ago, the Tasnim news agency reported. Moradi had “worked in transport” in a poor city district and had been active on social media using pseudonyms including Abdolatif al-Salafi to “spread takfiri ideology and confront Shias”. Iran’s Presiden…

Read More

Advertisement

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Foreign Affairs


The iran News Gazette is mainly concerned with news and information about the Arab region and also covers international issues. Its main objective is to provide reliable and verified information on the Arab region for publishing on the digital landscape.

Legal Matters

Human Services