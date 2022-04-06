Human Rights

Iran holds memorial service for cleric stabbed to death

Published by

Al-Araby

Iran is set to hold a memorial service on Wednesday for a Shia Muslim cleric stabbed to death a day earlier by a suspected Sunni extremist in the revered Imam Reza shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad. The chief suspect in the bloody attack was named Abdolatif Moradi, 21, an ethnic Uzbek who had entered Iran illegally via the Pakistani border a year ago, the Tasnim news agency reported. Moradi had “worked in transport” in a poor city district and had been active on social media using pseudonyms including Abdolatif al-Salafi to “spread takfiri ideology and confront Shias”. Iran’s Presiden…

