Iran imposes sanctions on 24 Americans as nuclear talks stall

 |  Apr 9, 2022
Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran said on Saturday it had imposed sanctions on 24 more Americans, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled. Almost all the people named were officials who served during Trump’s administration, which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers. In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian Foreign Ministry accused the sanctioned Americans – w…

