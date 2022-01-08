Breaking News
Iran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general

 |  Jan 8, 2022
Published by
Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran on Saturday imposed sanctions on dozens more Americans, many of them from the U.S. military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike. Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the 51 Americans had been targeted for what it called “terrorism” and human rights violations. The step lets Iranian authorities seize any assets they hold in Iran, but the apparent absence of such assets means it will likely be symbolic. The ministry said in a statement carried by local media that the 51 had been targeted for “their role in the terrorist crime by the United States a…

